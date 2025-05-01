PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.2 %

FFBC opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

