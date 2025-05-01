PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97,592 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,390.52. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

