Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enfusion worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENFN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enfusion by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enfusion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Enfusion by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enfusion by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Enfusion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,072.52. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,231,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,223 shares of company stock worth $754,778 over the last 90 days. 36.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.