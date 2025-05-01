Merk Investments LLC Increases Stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,189 shares during the period. Metalla Royalty & Streaming accounts for approximately 7.7% of Merk Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Merk Investments LLC owned 3.26% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 175,491 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

