Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after acquiring an additional 809,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,324.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 647,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $30,413,470.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,575 shares in the company, valued at $60,827,649.75. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,998,146 shares of company stock valued at $272,401,900. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.59.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

