LGT Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.