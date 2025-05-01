Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.1% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.65. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

