GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

JOB stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

