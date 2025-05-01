Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.2 %

HBI opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.