8,667 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,022,000 after buying an additional 456,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Starbucks Stock: Turnaround Strategy Opportunity for Investors
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- SoFi Reports Strong Q1 Results, Raises 2025 Full-Year Guidance
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Rally Near 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.