LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

LendingClub Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,471.84. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $233,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,295,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,821,731.84. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $439,405. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

