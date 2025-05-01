Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Braze as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,798,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braze by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after acquiring an additional 500,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Braze by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens began coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $630,609.70. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock worth $2,235,381. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

