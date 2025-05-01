Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 119,885 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1,051.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,885 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $782,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

REG opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.