General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.88.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

