Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,676,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $14,373,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,748,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 531,821 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 432,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 318,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after purchasing an additional 152,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VECO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,455.42. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

