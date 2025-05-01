Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1,154.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,718 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

