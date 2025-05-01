PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $3,363,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 1,100.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 524,572 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.