Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Perimeter Solutions worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 561,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120,615 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,142.42. The trade was a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

