Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $314,075,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,905,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

