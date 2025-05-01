Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,527 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares in the company, valued at $64,230,110.04. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.