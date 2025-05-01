PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT opened at $47.42 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $391.78 million, a P/E ratio of -57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.83 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. The trade was a 13.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on America’s Car-Mart

About America’s Car-Mart

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.