Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $9.50 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 451,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Avantor by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 2.6 %

AVTR stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.