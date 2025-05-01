Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 20,039 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

