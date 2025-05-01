Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $124.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,386.15. The trade was a 25.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

