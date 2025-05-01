SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,443 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SBA Communications worth $66,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $243.40 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.98%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

