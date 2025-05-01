AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of State Street worth $98,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

View Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.