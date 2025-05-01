AQR Capital Management LLC Has $80.94 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,640,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $80,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

KHC opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

