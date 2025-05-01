Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 585,820 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 2,461.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,571,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,500,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,283,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,377,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,146,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.