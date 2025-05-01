Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Incyte by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

