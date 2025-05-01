AQR Capital Management LLC Has $65.02 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $65,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,561 shares of company stock worth $57,166,767. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 200.32, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

