Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 612.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,505 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,650,151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,083,000 after buying an additional 711,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,314,000 after buying an additional 527,376 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

CRBG stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

