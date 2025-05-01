Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 1555534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Silgan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

