WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 732671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

