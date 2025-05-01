Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.71 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and $25.15 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,421,350 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

