Cookie (COOKIE) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Cookie token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cookie has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $83.34 million and $45.24 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,698.21 or 0.99582970 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,446.46 or 0.98165546 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,934,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,654,014 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,934,558 with 450,653,030 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.17238881 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $47,460,111.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

