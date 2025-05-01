Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Trading 85.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a total market capitalization of $727.82 million and approximately $188.50 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,698.21 or 0.99582970 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,446.46 or 0.98165546 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins’ genesis date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.01109693 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $181,692,770.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

