Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1078673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.