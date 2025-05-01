Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 290399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after buying an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after buying an additional 113,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
