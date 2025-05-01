Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 307272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $775.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other Heritage Financial news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,832.33. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

