Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 7943083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

