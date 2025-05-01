Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 3218093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 257.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

