VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VFS

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.98. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.