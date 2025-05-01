First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at TD Cowen

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.54.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,287.50. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,815. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 41,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

