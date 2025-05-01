Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy” Rating

Benchmark upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.21.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

