Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Short Interest Down 31.3% in April

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Halford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,548 shares in the company, valued at $972,370.08. This trade represents a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cineverse by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

