Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $251.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.56.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $225.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.