Lake Street Capital Lowers Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $46.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 14.7 %

NYSE BHE opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.83. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,897,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.