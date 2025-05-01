Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Strong Sell Rating

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.