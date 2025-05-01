Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.01.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Continental General Insurance Co. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,916,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,084 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,775,000. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 324,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

