STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $45.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

